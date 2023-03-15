Home Business Mario Cucinella Architects, Martina Martino is the new CEO
Business

Mario Cucinella Architects, Martina Martino is the new CEO

by admin
Mario Cucinella Architects, Martina Martino is the new CEO

New to at the top of MCA

Martina Martino is CEO of MCA, Mario Cucinella Architectsarchitecture studio founded in 1992 in Paris by Mario Cucinellatoday based in Bologna e Milano and made up of over 100 professionals.

With projects made in Europe, China, North and Central Africa, the Middle East e South America, MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects specializes in architectural design that integrates environmental and energy strategiesalso developed thanks to the department of R&D internal.

Researcher a Berkeley and a solid ten-year career behind him

Class of ’82, with one degree in Civil Engineering obtained at the Roma Tre University and researcher at the UC BerkeleyMartina Martino has a ten-year career behind her gained in leading international realities in the engineering and real estate development/consulting fields.

Before joining MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects, Eng. Martino was Operations Director at Hill International, Inc, an international company among the main players in real estate development and consultancy. She previously held the role of Operations Manager di IFA Residential Servicesa company listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange and a leading developer of mixed-use hotels and resorts in the luxury sector.

The entry of Martina Martino as CEO of MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects has a strategic value in pursuing the future objectives of the design studio also due to her great managerial competence consolidated thanks to significant international professional and academic experiences – United Arab Emirates, Asia and Europe , US UC Berkeley

See also  Flush, Haitian Flavour and other 32 shares received northbound funds to increase their holdings by more than 100 million yuan

You may also like

EU, MEPs are calling for a tax on...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The US CPI data...

Von der Leyen defends “green” industrial plans –...

Ronzulli not invited to Salvini’s party. It was...

AMD’s most powerful nuclear display runs against the...

Politics – Concern about women dancing without headscarves...

Generali, Donnet beats expectations in 2022: profit jumps...

Verbrenner-Aus 2035: Wissing forges an alliance with EU...

Stock exchanges, Europe re-emerges after the crash: bank...

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy