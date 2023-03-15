New to at the top of MCA

Martina Martino is CEO of MCA, Mario Cucinella Architectsarchitecture studio founded in 1992 in Paris by Mario Cucinellatoday based in Bologna e Milano and made up of over 100 professionals.

With projects made in Europe, China, North and Central Africa, the Middle East e South America, MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects specializes in architectural design that integrates environmental and energy strategiesalso developed thanks to the department of R&D internal.

Researcher a Berkeley and a solid ten-year career behind him

Class of ’82, with one degree in Civil Engineering obtained at the Roma Tre University and researcher at the UC BerkeleyMartina Martino has a ten-year career behind her gained in leading international realities in the engineering and real estate development/consulting fields.

Before joining MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects, Eng. Martino was Operations Director at Hill International, Inc, an international company among the main players in real estate development and consultancy. She previously held the role of Operations Manager di IFA Residential Servicesa company listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange and a leading developer of mixed-use hotels and resorts in the luxury sector.

The entry of Martina Martino as CEO of MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects has a strategic value in pursuing the future objectives of the design studio also due to her great managerial competence consolidated thanks to significant international professional and academic experiences – United Arab Emirates, Asia and Europe , US UC Berkeley