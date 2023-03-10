Mario Sechi, portrait of Giorgia Meloni’s Head of Press Office

Bad first for Mario Sechi. The former director of the Italian news agency the first release as Head of Press Office of Giorgia Meloni hit the big timeon the occasion of the Council of Ministers held in Cutro, after the shipwreck that caused the death of 73 migrants. Sechi is Giorgia’s Rocco Casalino. The figure who gives and (above all) takes the floor away from reporters during press conferences. It’s the one who scolds colleagues in the press when protocols fail. As happened yesterday. When Meloni, flanked by ministers Nordio, Piantedosi, Tajani and Salvini, has strung together a couple of inaccuracies in the story of the shipwreck. Smudges to which journalists have clung to press her.

It’s not an easy debut for the seasoned Sechi. Meloni, for the first time since he has been in government, is in serious trouble. Raises his voice, stutters, gets dates wrong, attacks the media, hangs his head, scratches his forehead. Giorgia is nervous. So nervous. The audience that listens to her blurts out. She is more inclined to retort piquedly to reporters than to provide precise answers to the many question marks that have followed one another since the day of the tragedy.

The “security cordon” is activated, the secretary Patrizia Scurti, writes Daily fact, present in Cutro, turns to Sechi: “Mario, stop the journalists”. And the offensive begins. “Sorry colleagues, but that’s not right”, “order”, “It’s a press conference, not a debate”, “it doesn’t work like that”, “come on, please come on”, “let’s do things right” and “professionally ”.

Sechi doesn’t get one right: he introduces the press conference of the government officials by saying that it takes place in “Curto” instead of Cutro. Not exactly an exciting start.

Giorgia Meloni’s press conference. From minute 50 onwards the highlights

Then Sechi, between one verbal tackle and another, it also goes above the voice of the premier, returning the image of a conference that went down the drain. And the prime minister is forced to intervene to restore order. “Sorry Mario” is heard saying in the 54th minute of the press conference. Unheard of. But on the other hand, the former director of Agenzia Italia is used to being talked about.

The “goodbye speech” he made to his team after accepting the position offered by Palazzo Chigi made headlines in the newsrooms. “I’m not Mario Sechi because I came to breaking latest news. I was already Mario Sechi. And I will be later too. The breaking latest news remains mine, I don’t feel like an exile, I don’t go to the border”. And yes, because (he speaks in the third person) “the undersigned – in the 4 years of management – has obtained 170 hours of television visibility, of which 150 always on his own. And then passages in streaming, always from the undersigned ”.

