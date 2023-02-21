Mario Vattani is the new Italian commissioner for Expo 2025 in Japan. It is known as “Console Beam-Rock”

Mario Vattani takes the place of Paolo Glisenti come Italian Commissioner for Expo 2025 in Osaka, in Japan. Glisenti officially leaves due to lack of resources, unofficially because Fratelli d’Italia did not like his work at the Dubai Expo.

Vattani became famous for his participation in one CasaPound demonstration in 2011when he performed with his musical group SottoFasciaSemplice and was caught doing the Roman greeting. He was nicknamed “Beam-rock console”.

Paolo Glisenti had already been commissioner for Italy of theDubai Expo, then in charge of following the Italian works for the universal event in Japan, dedicated to alternative energy resources. But with a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani he announced his resignation.

In its resignation letter, as we read in Dagospia, Glisenti wrote that there are not enough Italian resources, nor personnel. He expressed concern “for the short time needed to implement the project, an activity which required proceeding quickly with the structuring of the Commissioner’s Office, starting with the selection of the necessary personnel, as envisaged by the appointment Dpcm. An activity which, on the other hand, has been blocked since November last year, in the face of a precautionary suspension, unjustified and without indication of expiry times, requested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for recruitment procedures”.

While having solicited the tender for the design of the pavilion, Glisenti instead believes that “after some time and having also advanced formally requestto date unanswered, to be able to meet the Hon. Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, I acknowledge that the stalemate remains and that even the aforementioned deadline is now difficult to reach”.

