The latest controversy that raised by Elon Musk is against Apple. The new owner and CEO of Twitter has posted some vitriolic tweets against the iPhone giant, guilty of having reduced advertising on the social network of twitters to the bone. “Apple has almost stopped advertising on Twitter. Do you hate free speech in America?”Elon Musk tweeted.

He also spoke on this controversy Mark Cuban, US billionaire who also owns the Dallas Mavericks, who beat Tesla’s number one. Here is Cuban’s latest tweet:

“Come on Elon Musk. We all know what free speech is about government because we can read the 1st amendment and any related case law. We have no idea what free speech is on Twitter because you are judge and jury. There is no transparency. When will we see the @twitter Bill of Rights?”