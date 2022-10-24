In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, he believes that Apple is expected to launch iPad Pro models with OLED panels at a special spring event in 2024. He said the OLED panel used on the iPad Pro is the same as the one currently used on the iPhone.

In the newsletter, he wrote: “As others have revealed, I also think that Apple will launch 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with OLED panels at a special event in the spring of 2024, and the panel quality is the same as the current iPhone.”

Most recently, DisplayMate gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max the highest number of awards, including an award for the flagship touting the best smartphone display ever, beating last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In 2024, Apple will continue to launch the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and given that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a better display than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, we can only expect the attributes of the two models to improve.

The iPad Pro uses the iPhone’s OLED panel, meaning users will enjoy the same image quality when viewing HDR content and experience near-perfect color accuracy when using professional-grade software for video or image editing. Not only that, but Apple is also said to have used hybrid OLED technology, which eliminates the panel’s “wrinkle” effect and is cheaper to mass produce.