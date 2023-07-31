Home » Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk’s Anticipated Fight: Will It Ever Happen?
Business

Title: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk’s Anticipated Fight Unlikely to Happen, Says the Meta CEO

Subtitle: Social media moguls’ feud takes a less physical turn as doubts arise about the highly anticipated brawl

Image: Thomas Germain / Israel Science / Lex Fridman

If you were eagerly awaiting the bizarre showdown between tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, it’s time to brace for disappointment. Recent developments suggest that the highly anticipated fight between the two billionaires may not come to fruition after all.

During a meeting with Meta employees, an unexpected recording obtained by Reuters revealed Zuckerberg expressing uncertainty about the fight. When directly questioned by one of the employees about its likelihood, the CEO responded with a perplexing “I don’t know.”

For those unaware of the recent feud between Zuckerberg and Musk, here’s a brief recap. Musk, the innovative mind behind Tesla and SpaceX, took issue with Zuckerberg’s Meta foray into the social media landscape with the launch of Threads, a platform intended to rival Twitter. Musk, using his trademark sarcasm and quick wit on Twitter, directed pointed remarks at Zuckerberg while challenging him to “a fight in a cage.” In a surprising turn of events, Zuckerberg responded to the challenge, accepting it with a simple tweet that read, “Send me the location.” And thus, the stage was set.

However, despite Zuckerberg’s lack of an official declination, it seems increasingly unlikely that the billionaire bout will take place. It appears that the tough talk between the two influential figures on social media may not materialize into a physical confrontation.

See also  The central bank’s third-quarter monetary policy implementation report: attaches great importance to the potential for future inflation to reduce the cost of corporate financing and personal consumption credit- WSJ

While some may still hold out hope for a clash of the tech giants, it is becoming apparent that the bravado and chest-thumping displayed on social media may remain just that — empty posturing.

As the tech world awaits further updates, it appears that Zuckerberg and Musk are opting to settle their differences through less physical means, leaving their followers to ponder what might have been.

Stay tuned for more updates on this intriguing feud between two of the most prominent figures in the technology industry.

