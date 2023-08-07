Mark Zuckerberg is ready to fight Elon Musk “today”.

Meta-Chef Mark Zuckerberg.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have been talking about a cage fight since June.

Zuckerberg said he suggested August 26 as the fight date, but Musk didn’t respond.

Meanwhile, Musk suggested streaming the event live on his Platform X.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Talking about the billionaires’ cage fight moves to the next round: Mark Zuckerberg says he’s ready to fight Elon Musk and is just waiting for an answer from his opponent.

Since June, the two social media bosses have been ranting on their respective platforms about the idea of ​​a cage fight — a suggestion apparently prompted by a Twitter user. Twitter has since been renamed X.

read too

Elon Musk suggests live streaming cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg on X

“I’m ready for a cage fight if it is,” Musk wrote on June 20. Zuckerberg replied, “Send me location.”

On Sunday afternoon, Zuckerberg wrote on his own Threads platform that he was “ready today” and that he suggested August 26 as the fight date when Musk first challenged him.

“I suggested August 26th when he first challenged me, but he didn’t confirm. I’m not holding my breath,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Hours earlier, Musk had posted that the fight would be live streamed on X and that “all proceeds would go to veteran charities.” But it appears that Zuckerberg didn’t agree to those terms.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” Zuckerberg wrote on Threads, responding to Musk’s suggestion that the fight be televised to X.

Aside from Zuckerberg and Musk’s social media posts, there are still no official signs that the fight will actually happen.

UFC President Dana White previously said the two were “absolutely serious” about the fight. But Musk’s mother, Maye, seemed to be ruining the chances of the fight happening when she tweeted on June 22 that the fight had been called off. “Great relief!” she declared.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Several locations for the fight have been mooted, including the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas and the ancient Colosseum in Rome.

Musk and a spokesman for Meta did not respond to a request for comment sent out over the weekend.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

