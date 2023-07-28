Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Surges by $4.6 Billion as Meta Platforms Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

Title: Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Soars $4.6 Billion as Meta Platforms Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, delivered robust second-quarter earnings, causing Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune to rise by a staggering $4.6 billion on Thursday. Benefiting from a resurgence in ad spending, the tech mogul joined fellow billionaires at Alphabet in experiencing exponential growth.

Shares of Meta Platforms, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, climbed as high as 9 percent in New York before closing at a 4.4 percent increase, marking their most significant gain since April.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Meta and serves as its CEO, witnessed a remarkable surge in his net worth over the year, from $67.7 billion to $113.3 billion. Among the wealthy individuals listed in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he enjoyed the second-highest increase, trailing only Elon Musk.

The majority of Zuckerberg’s wealth stems from his ownership of Meta shares, which have soared by 159 percent since the beginning of the year. The social media giant recently announced robust results for the second quarter, ending June 30, and provided an optimistic outlook for the coming period.

Notably, Zuckerberg wasn’t the only American tech billionaire celebrating a lucrative week. Alphabet’s co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, also witnessed significant growth in their net worths, each surpassing $5 billion. This surge followed the company’s second-quarter revenue, which exceeded analysts’ expectations, largely driven by advertising within its core business, Google search.

Meta’s resurgence in ad revenue can be attributed to its investment in Reels, a short-form video feature available on Instagram and Facebook. Designed to imitate rival platform TikTok’s format, Reels has proven to be a lucrative addition. Moreover, Meta’s Instagram recently introduced Threads, a direct competitor to Twitter. In its early stages, Threads amassed 100 million users, further expanding Meta’s reach and monetization potential.

As both Meta Platforms and Alphabet continue to thrive in the wake of successful earnings reports, the tech industry as a whole is witnessing the consolidation of wealth and influence among its key players.