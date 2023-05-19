Market and morality (3)Why we can’t not tradeA replica

First of all, I very much welcome the discussion, because we need more of it. Not just in general, but also in free-thinking and ordoliberal circles. In this respect, I welcome the publication of my contribution in this blog, as well as the (expectedly critical) commentary by Joachim Weimann. Discussions become exciting and (hopefully) fruitful, especially when we argue objectively where other opinions presumably prevail.

What I share with Mr. Weimann: Firstly – and here the accusation of market bashing is certainly based on a misunderstanding – I am not pursuing market bashing at the moment, I am making markets strong. I would also like to see more of the market with regard to CO2 emissions, i.e. a suitable regulatory framework. This is also found in the text:

“Of course it would be better if global emissions trading were also established for aviation (and ideally across sectors). As long as this first-best solution is politically still a long way off, we are forced to take action. And in the here and now.”

A regulatory framework that sufficiently internalizes the external effects and thus solves the social dilemma would be the best solution. This clean regulatory approach would free the individual from the (unfavorable) duty of moral deliberation. I hardly know anyone who doesn’t want this. Secondly, of course, this means that the calculation based on CO2 equivalents makes sense. While there will still be problems with flying (as we both explain), the progress would be immense. Thirdly, I also agree with Mr. Weimann that the establishment of a CO2 price is essential, globally and across sectors. I think we agree here too.

Only: The problem is – unfortunately! – stored differently, and that leads to my argument. Firstly, the CO2 problem is a global environmental problem that we will not be able to solve on our own, and an effective global solution is not in sight in the foreseeable future. And secondly, the time aspect plays a critical role in relation to global warming, so we cannot always wait for tomorrow or any innovations. This means that as long as we do not have a sufficient regulatory framework with regard to the global CO2 problem, we as individuals are forced to act, and to do so now. It’s just no use pointing out others or pointing out missing or wrong incentives. The fact is that in the here and now – as I write – we “cannot not act”.

And this means that with regard to our daily consumption decisions – if we know that the regulatory framework is not good – we are forced to weigh up the consequences of our individual consumption. Ultimately, this is a moral consideration as to whether we want it or not. And in fact, air traffic is not the only example, it could also be applied to other classic subject areas, such as the consumption of meat, if production involves great animal suffering. Air transport is therefore not cleverly chosen, but exemplary in its clarity: While we individually have relatively little room for maneuver in other critical areas of consumption (e.g. supply chain problems in the textile industry, circulation problems in the area of ​​electronic waste), it is different with animal welfare and flying. Here it is not only relatively easy to recognize that one’s own actions cause negative external effects, there are also (imperfect) substitutes available. And the extent of the effect is enormous. Because the effects of this individual consumer decision are more immense in terms of climate impact than any other individual consumer decision in everyday life. If the average CO2 emissions per capita and citizen of the world that are compatible with the 1.5 degree target are 1 – 1.5 tons of CO2 (BMUV 2023; Atmosfair 2023; we can also double this number, it ultimately plays with regard to the argument does not matter, the effect is so clear) with current average CO2 emissions per capita in Germany of 10-11 tons (Federal Environment Agency 2023) and a flight Berlin – New York and back causes approx. 2.5 tons of CO2[1]then you don’t have to haggle over the details of the calculations and decimal places to see what climate impact this individual action has.

This brings with it the compulsion to act ethically and to weigh up our own consumption decisions morally, whether we like it or not. Because even if I should decide unconditionally for unlimited consumption despite the inadequate regulatory framework, because I’m doing it right – or maybe just because it’s convenient? – think: I then made a moral decision and positioned myself, the consequences cannot be ignored. I advocate facing this decision, even if it is exhausting and none of us will be perfect. It is better to try seriously than to simply ignore the problems. Both individually and perhaps also more in economics as a discipline (by opening up to philosophy again, for example).

My headline is deliberately chosen to be somewhat provocative. Of course, as economists (and of course female economists too) we are trained to weigh up costs and benefits. In my contribution, I focus solely on the costs. Not because I’m ignoring the benefit, but to clearly identify the problem. In this respect, the headline is also a bit exaggerated, because the decision to fly is a cost-benefit analysis, which may sometimes turn out in favor of flying.

But it makes a difference whether I see flying as something that generates costs that I justify in exceptional cases, instead of seeing it as a standard because I simply ignore the external costs. Of course, traveling brings great benefits, not only for the individual, but also through possible positive external effects. But first, traveling doesn’t necessarily mean flying. Secondly, the positive externalities can be very limited, I recommend looking at party tourism hotspots. And thirdly, we have to be wary of arbitrariness: As a liberal person, nobody wants to presume to judge how individual individuals have to make these individual cost-benefit considerations. This is the great strength of our discipline. But at the same time it can also be a weakness. Because if methodological individualism is translated into everyday life in such a way that one postulates that one no longer has to think about the consequences of one’s own actions because “the market sets the incentives” (ignoring that the regulatory framework is wrong and the incentives are misleading) and at the same time an almost arbitrarily high subjective benefit from flying can be proclaimed (and the well-known negative external effects are ignored in the consideration), then the decision may simply be wrong. This is because of the social problems that accompany this decision.

And that’s exactly what “Why we shouldn’t fly” means: as a call to think more about market failure and the consequences of your own actions in the event of market failure – and to make well-balanced decisions accordingly. This may well result in renunciation, rethinking and changing habits. That is exhausting. But having this discussion is not only useful, but also necessary in view of climate change.

Sources:

Atmosfair (2023). “Climate-friendly annual budget”, online at https://www.atmosfair.de/de/gruenreisen/persoenliches_klimabudget/.

BMUV (2023). “Carbon dioxide footprint per capita in Germany”, online at https://www.bmuv.de/media/kohlenstoffdioxid-fussabdruck-pro-kopf-in-deutschland.

Federal Environment Agency (2023). “CO2 calculator”, online at https://uba.co2-rechner.de/de_DE/.

[1] This value results from a flight duration of 16 hours (source: www.flugdauer-berechnen.de) using the CO2 calculator of the Federal Environment Agency (https://uba.co2-rechner.de/de_DE/) when entering 16 hours “Air Travel Transcontinental” compared to the entry of zero hours there. The resulting value of 2.75 tons of CO2 has been rounded off in the text.

