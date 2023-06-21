Market consumption heats up as Dragon Boat Festival approaches_Hangzhou Net

Market consumption heats up near the Dragon Boat Festival

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-21 20:41

CCTV news (news broadcast): The Dragon Boat Festival holiday is approaching, and the festive atmosphere is getting stronger. Seasonal commodities such as zongzi and flowers are selling well, and the upsurge of folk culture drives the consumer market to continue to heat up.

The festive season is approaching and the market is booming. After visiting large supermarkets in many places, the reporter found that seasonal products such as zongzi, sachets, and yellow croakers are selling well; the sales of handmade materials such as zong leaves, reed leaves, and red ropes have doubled; Consumables also ushered in a peak sales season. Business big data monitoring shows that in the past week, the sales of zongzi, salted duck eggs, and zongzi leaves in some large supermarket chain stores have increased by nearly 70% compared with the previous week.

The Beijing festival market launched jasmine rice dumplings, five-du cakes, peace cakes and other special festival-limited products. Customers can also choose their favorite flavors to pack and buy now; Zongzi enterprises in Jiaxing, Wenling and other places in Zhejiang have opened on-site inspections of stores and factories to adapt to consumers The personalized needs of the company continue to develop new products, which quickly catch the taste buds of young consumers; in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the sea urchin rice dumpling with more than 200 years of intangible heritage has made a new appearance, driving the surrounding business and travel consumption; Sichuan Meishan invites tourists to visit Enter the tea garden, pick “Dragon Boat Festival tea” and make tea dumplings to stimulate new vitality of rural consumption.

Traditional customs drive the sales of Dragon Boat Festival bouquets. Decorative flowers made of wormwood leaves, hosta leaves, and calamus leaves, zongzi-shaped flowers, handmade wormwood garlands, and wormwood sachets are all popular among consumers. The latest data shows that the sales volume of the Beijing Flower Trading Center in the past 20 days has exceeded 10 million yuan.

In the face of strong holiday consumer demand, various regions are actively organizing supply of goods to increase market supply. Business big data monitoring shows that at present, the national agricultural product market is well supplied, and the prices of grain, aquatic products, fruits and vegetables and other categories are stable.

(Original title: Market consumption heats up as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches)

Source: CCTV Author: Editor: Chen Dong

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

