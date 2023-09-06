Market Declines as US Dollar Strengthens and Bond Yields Rise

Market Closes with Biggest Decline Against US Dollar Since Currency Hedge Reduction

The market experienced a significant decline in relation to the US dollar, marking its biggest drop since the announcement of the reduction in currency hedges last Thursday. The depreciation amounted to 24 cents compared to the previous day, concluding at a spot rate of $17.42.

The session saw a mixed behavior among riskier assets due to adjustments in the US sovereign bond yield curve. Additionally, interventions by members of the Federal Reserve contributed to the market’s fluctuation.

A notable impact on the market was caused by medium- and long-term bonds, which resulted in widespread declines and a boost to the US dollar. Specifically, the 10-year Treasury yield rose by 8 basis points (bp) to reach 4.27%, while the 30-year yield increased by 8 bp to 4.39%.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller stated that more economic information is required to determine whether the Fed has completed its interest rate adjustments. He emphasized the need for inflation to consolidate a downward trend. Loretta Mester, President of the Cleveland Fed, added that a slight increase in interest rates may be necessary to meet the 2% target. However, she highlighted the importance of balancing the risks of tightening monetary policy too much and not reaching a sufficiently restrictive level of the funding rate.

In Mexico, the latest Citibanamex Survey of Expectations revealed a potential downward adjustment in the Banco de México interest rate, now forecasted to occur in February 2024. Previous surveys had consistently predicted a rate adjustment in December of this year. The survey also raised the projection of general inflation at the end of 2023 to 4.70%, with an increase in the underlying component to 5.17%. The consensus GDP growth forecast for 2023 was revised to 3.1%, the highest since December 2021. For 2024, the median forecast increased to 1.7%. The consensus exchange rate estimate for the end of 2023 is now at 17.70.

On the global front, the WTI crude reference price experienced limited gains, trading at $86.70 per barrel at the market close, an increase of 1.35%. Investor optimism remains strong due to the extension of the voluntary oil production cut by Russia and Saudi Arabia for the remainder of 2023.

Locally, the Mexican Stock Exchange experienced a decrease of 0.18%.

In the US, the main indices ended with negative returns. The Dow Jones fell by 0.56%, followed by the Nasdaq, which contracted by 0.42%, and the S&P 500, which decreased by 0.08%. The most affected sectors on the S&P 500 were Materials, Industrials, and Utilities.

In the exchange market, the Mexican peso traded between $17.17 and $17.46 spot. Ultimately, the exchange rate settled at $17.42 per dollar, depreciating by 24 cents compared to the previous day’s closure.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the main economic references include the United States releasing the ISM services report and changes in crude oil inventories, along with the Fed’s Beige Book. China will also publish its export figures for August. The exchange rate is expected to begin the session at $17.35 spot.

