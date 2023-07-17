Market Focus: US Blue-Chip Stocks and Retail Sales Data in the Spotlight

Title: Focus on Blue-Chip Stocks and US Retail Sales as Earnings Season Begins

Investing.com – This week, the performance of blue-chip stocks in the US stock market and US retail sales data will be the key focus for investors.

Quarterly results from Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) are highly anticipated. The market is particularly interested in the issue of banks’ debt exposure, which is expected to receive further attention.

On Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) will kick off the earnings season for leading technology stocks with their quarterly results announcements. Market attention is centered around Tesla’s margin performance as the impact of the electric vehicle price war on the company’s earnings is assessed. Additionally, investors hope to evaluate Netflix’s performance to determine if its high price-earnings ratio is reasonable, given its stock price has already risen by over 50% this year.

The United States will also release June retail sales data this week, with expectations of a 0.5% month-on-month increase compared to the previous month’s 0.3% growth.

It’s important to note that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has announced a delay in morning trading due to Typhoon Signal No. 8 issued by the Observatory.

Moving to European and American stock markets, Wall Street experienced a positive week, with the Dow rising for the fifth consecutive day by 113 points or 0.33% to 34,509 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, however, saw slight declines of 0.1% and 0.18%, respectively. Prominent US banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup delivered impressive results, highlighting the resilience of the US economy. In contrast, energy stocks such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron faced downward pressure.

Meanwhile, European stocks closed slightly lower, with a 0.11% decline in the market index to 460 points.

Shifting focus to Asian stock markets, A-shares in China closed with a minimal increase of 0.04% at 3,237 points, while Hong Kong stocks rose by 0.3% to revisit the “bull-bear boundary” of 19,413 points. Other Asian markets fluctuated marginally.

In the commodity market, international crude oil prices experienced a decline of over 1%, ending a three-day upward trend. Gold prices, on the other hand, recorded their largest weekly increase since April due to milder than expected US inflation data.

In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar rebounded slightly after six consecutive declines, but it still suffered heavy losses for the week. The Australian dollar fell from a one-month high following the announcement of Michelle Bullock as the upcoming deputy governor of the central bank.

In conclusion, investors are advised to closely monitor the performance of blue-chip stocks, quarterly earnings reports, US retail sales data, and market movements in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com and has been edited for clarity and conciseness. For more information, please visit cn.Investing.com or download the Yingwei Caiqing App.

(Editor: Li Shanwen)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

