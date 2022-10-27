Listen to the audio version of the article

Sales of new cars in Europe in September according to data compiled by the British statistics institute Jato recorded growth for the second consecutive month. The number of registered units reached 1,038,481, compared to 965,595 in September 2021, with an increase of 7.5%. The sales volume remained stable during the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021 at 2.65 million units, albeit lower than the third quarter recorded in 2020 and 2019 respectively equal to 3.44 and 3, 66 million units.

Sales of new electric up by 15%

After a period of slow growth, the demand for new electric cars (BEVs) increased significantly in September with 160,869 units of total registrations. Volume increased by 15%, accounting for 15.6% of overall registrations, the second most important monthly market share after December 2021. While Norway and Italy recorded decreases of 17% and 42%, the largest markets Europeans continued to show positive results. Germany with 27% of demand is the number one market in Europe with volumes growing by as much as 29%.

60% of electricity sold in just three European countries

The UK was the second largest market with a volume up 16% and a market share of 24% in electric. In third place is France with 14% of the market and a 32% increase in volumes. In September, these three markets combined accounted for 60% of European BEV demand. In September, Tesla accounted for just over one in four new BEVs registered in Europe. Additionally, with the Model Y now being manufactured in Germany, Tesla was able to offset the 50% drop in the Model 3.

After Tesla, the brand with the most Bev sold in Europe is MG

The Model 3, in addition to suffering from competition from the midsize SUV, continued to struggle, mainly due to the lack of stocks from China. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, Tesla recorded a 17% increase in volume which, then, is almost double the volume of the third quarter of 2020 and is also 77% more than in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding Tesla, MG was in the top 10 brands with the highest percentage of BEVs sold as part of the total registrations at 42%. In second place, on the other hand, was Renault with 18%.

Model Y is the best-selling BEV in 14 European countries

The volume of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) sold in September increased by 7% compared to September 2021 with 87,712 units registered. Also in China and the United States, the Tesla Model Y is selling much more than the Model 3 in Europe, making it the best-selling BEV in the world in 2021. With 29,367 units registered, equal to a growth of 227%, the Model Y has represented nearly 3 out of 100 new cars registered in Europe in September. In Germany, the Model Y surpassed the Volkswagen Golf at the top of the overall standings by registrations and was also the best-selling BEV car in 14 of a total of 27 European markets.