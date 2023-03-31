The great hope for a climate-neutral future lies in green hydrogen, i.e. hydrogen produced with renewable energies. Huge amounts of this are needed to generate climate-neutral electricity and to replace fossil raw materials in industry.

So far, however, there has been very little green hydrogen because it is only produced in research or demonstration plants, i.e. in very small quantities and at high prices. In addition, there is no developed infrastructure to transport it. But before companies dig deep into their pockets to convert their production to green hydrogen, they want to know where prices will level off and who will be among the major suppliers in the future.

But how can this classic chicken-and-egg problem be solved? Because without enough green hydrogen, the industry will not change its production. And without industry demanding large quantities, there will be no large-scale investment in the production of green hydrogen.

Timo Bollerhey and Markus Exenberger have found a way of solving this dilemma. In this podcast, Markus Exenberger explains exactly what the solution looks like.

Technik: Thomas Schmidt

Editor at the microphone: Insa Wrede

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify