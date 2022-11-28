Home Business Market long-short game in the short term, the price of corn starch as a whole is in a dilemma|Corn starch_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Market long-short game in the short term, the price of corn starch as a whole is in a dilemma

Market long-short game in the short term, the price of corn starch as a whole is in a dilemma

Source: Jintou.com

According to SunSirs monitoring, this week (11.21-11.25) domesticcornstarchThe price was slightly stronger. The average price of edible first-grade cornstarch was 3,296.00 yuan/ton at the beginning of the week, and 3,300.00 yuan/ton at the weekend, a slight increase of 0.12%.

Suppressed by the continuous sluggish demand for domestic corn starch terminals, the recent rise in domestic corn prices has had a limited effect on the price increase in the domestic corn starch market, and downstream trading entities have a strong wait-and-see attitude.

The corn starch product analyst of SunSirs believes that: the cost of raw materials continues to rise, the downstream demand for starch is weak, and the market is a game of long and short, and the domestic corn starch market price is in a dilemma in the short term.

(Article source: SunSir)

