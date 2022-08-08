The week starts with a few macro ideas to follow. The only relevant macro data on the agenda is the Sentix index which measures investor confidence in the euro zone. As the experts of Mps Capital Services point out, the octave just begins will be marked by the reading of US inflation for July (due out on Wednesday). “The general figure is expected to slow to 8.7% from 9.1% mainly due to the drop in gasoline seen in the last month, but the core one is instead expected to accelerate to 6.1% from 5.9%” , explain the experts, according to whom it will be important to verify whether the shelter component in particular will begin to show signs of slowing down.