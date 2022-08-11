Home Business Market mover: the macro agenda for Thursday 11 August
Market mover: the macro agenda for Thursday 11 August

The macro agenda on Thursday 11 August focuses on some US data, including weekly jobless claims and producer prices. The publication of the monthly report by the International Energy Agency should be monitored in the morning and the decisions on rates by the central bank of Mexico in the evening which, according to market expectations, should revise rates upwards to 8. 5%.

