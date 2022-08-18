Today’s macro agenda, Thursday 18 August 2022, foresees the publication of the final inflation figure for the euro area but also the decisions of the Turkish central bank on rates (expected to remain at 14%). In the afternoon, attention shifts to the United States, where the usual requests for unemployment benefits are coming out. Philly Fed index and existing home sales are also expected, as well as speeches by George and Kashkari from the Federal Reserve (Fed).