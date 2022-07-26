Home Business Market mover: the macro agenda for today 26 July
Lack of macro data day with focus mainly on some important US real estate data. At 15.00 Italian time the S & P / CS HPI Composite index will be released, while at 16.00 it will be the turn of the data on new home sales and the CB index on US consumer confidence.

We recall that the Fed meeting begins today and will end tomorrow evening with the announcement on rates.

