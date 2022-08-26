End of the week full of ideas. The macro agenda of today 26 August 2022 provides for the euro zone in the morning in the foreground the consumer confidence indicators for France and the business and consumer confidence index for Italy. Also in Italy, the Bot auction is scheduled for six months.

Looking at the US, the PCE core Price index, the trade balance for July and the data on personal expenses will be released in the afternoon.

The annual Jackson Hole symposium continues today and will close its doors tomorrow. The intervention of Fed President Jerome Powell is scheduled for 4 pm.