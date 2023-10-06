Market Outlook: Decline Expected in Fourth Quarter with Potential for Upswing (Reviewed in October)

Title: Market Outlook: Fourth Quarter Predicted to See Initial Decline followed by Rise, Golden Rabbit brings Blessings

Date: October 9, 2023

In a recent market review, it has been projected that the market is likely to decline initially in the fourth quarter before experiencing a subsequent rise. This prediction, based on the analysis conducted in October, provides valuable insight for investors.

The analysis highlights that the market opened higher on Friday at 3117 points, reaching resistance at 3121 points in early trading. However, it later fluctuated and fell, closing at 3110 points. The volume also experienced a decline to 288.4 billion yuan. Various market lines, including the daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly lines, have all turned negative.

The monthly line, currently in a dead cross pattern, is expected to have the market standing on the third-quarter line in the fourth quarter. This indicates that the market may first decline and then rise during this period. As such, experts advise that the best time to cover positions in batches would be after October’s shock callback. Additionally, it is recommended to execute a trading strategy that involves controlling the position and covering the position in batches with low funds, while increasing the position to 60-80%. The October monthly pressure is estimated to be at 3157/3169/3231 points, whereas the support is expected at 3078/3053/2996 points.

When considering peripheral factors, it becomes evident that the market’s three-week moving average has once again crossed the five-week moving average. However, according to statistical analysis, the market is likely to reach 3109 points again after the post-holiday shock correction. As a result, it is advisable to cover positions in batches by buying low chips if the market fluctuates and pulls back next week, covering the gap near 3078 points. The weekly pressure indicators are projected at 3122/3169/3213 points, with support at 3078/3053/2996 points.

Regarding the daily analysis, the three-day moving average of the market has crossed the eight-day moving average. If there is a shock next week to cover the gap near 3078 points, experts suggest focusing on buying low chips in batches. The daily pressure is estimated to be at 3122/3157/3169 points, whereas support lies at 3109/3078/3053 points.

Pressure support indicators for the broader market stand at 3122/3157/3169 points, whereas the support is at 3109/3078/3053 points. Take profit and stop loss points are set at 3109 and 3078 points, respectively, with a position increase at 3122 points.

Different trading strategies and plans are recommended based on the market conditions. If the market opens higher, selling high to reduce positions once is advised, followed by covering up chips when the market falls back. Conversely, if the market opens lower, implementing a plan to cover positions in batches is recommended, followed by covering stocks upon breaking through for the second time and standing at 3122 points.

Regarding golden bull stocks, popular sections of the month include the One Belt and One Road concept, Northeast Revitalization, Xinjiang Free Trade, and various industries such as smart manufacturing, aerospace, military, and port logistics.

A concise version of the 38-year golden trading method is also provided, which includes selling and buying strategies based on moving averages to effectively manage positions and maximize profits.

Investors are advised to consider these insights while also recognizing the importance of risk prevention and control in their trading decisions. Personal research and judgment should be taken into account and investors should take responsibility for their own profits and losses.

In conclusion, the market is expected to face initial decline followed by a subsequent rise in the fourth quarter. This analysis provides investors with valuable information to adjust their positions and develop appropriate trading strategies to navigate the market effectively.