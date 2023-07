To be a rebound it was: but few rode it, they waited for the recession first. The S&p 500 and Euro Stoxx stock indices in the first half of 2023 have recovered an unexpected 15% after bad 2022. But low trading volumes prove that a lot of liquidity remained at the window. And it still does, because the most violent recent cycle of rate hikes leaves little room for the economy.

