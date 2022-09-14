“The sanctions are here and will remain. It’s time to show determination ”. He doesn’t mince words Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission, during the speech on the state of the union in the hall of the European parliament in Strasbourg in the presence of the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska.

Von der Leyen, who gave the speech wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag, yellow and blue, made passionate statements about the war, stating that Ukraine faced the “face of evil” after the Russian invasion of the 24th. February. “The stakes are high, not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe and for the whole world,” he said, paying homage to the victims of the war, speaking of the attack on the economy, on energy, on values ​​and the future of Europe.

“This is autocracy versus democracy and I am here with the conviction that with the necessary courage and solidarity Putin will fail and Ukraine and Europe will prevail.” “Courage today has a name and that name is Ukraine. Courage has a face and that face is that of Ukrainian men and women who oppose the aggression of Russia ”.

An opportunity to reiterate that the sanctions against Russia “are destined to remain”. Three-quarters of the Russian banking sector has been cut off from international markets, nearly 1,000 international companies have left the country, car production has fallen by 75% compared to last year, and its “industry is falling apart,” the president points out. of the EU Commission adding that it wants to extend “seamless access” to the EU single market to Ukraine.

EU measures against the energy crisis

But von der Leyen’s speech went further, focusing on the urgent energy crisis underway. The European Union will initiate a “profound and complete reform” of the electricity market, said the President of the European Commission. “Consumers should reap the benefits of low-cost renewable energy,” von der Leyen said, “so we need to decouple the dominance of gas over electricity.” Green light for the extra-profit tax. According to von der Leyen, although profits are not necessarily a bad thing, “it is wrong to receive extraordinary income and profits by benefiting from the war and on the shoulders of our consumers.” “In these times, profits must be shared and destined for those who need them most.” The tax on fossil fuel profits would provide 140 billion euros to be divided among member states to support the high bills. The priority, however, is to put an end to dependence on Russian gas, with imports from the country that have already dropped from 40% last year to 9% today. “Our friends in the Baltics have worked hard to end their dependence on Russia by investing in renewable energy, LNG terminals and interconnectors. This costs a lot. But the Russian dependence on energy has a much higher price ”. So the president concludes “We must get rid of this addiction throughout Europe”.