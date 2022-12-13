Source: Jintou.com

According to monitoring by SunSirs, this week (12.5-12.9) refiningcoking coalPrices go up. The average market price at the beginning of the week was 2,433.33 yuan/ton, and the average market price at the weekend was 2,466.67 yuan/ton, a price increase of 1.36%, and a price increase of 2.71% over the same period last year. On December 12, the energy index was 1111 points, the same as yesterday, down 28.83% from the highest point in the cycle of 1561 points (2021-10-21), and up 117.42% from the lowest point of 511 points on March 1, 2016. (Note: The cycle refers to 2011-12-01 to now)

In terms of production areas, the coal price is running at a high price, the market trading atmosphere is acceptable, the shipping situation has improved, and the coking coal inventory has declined.downstreamcokeOn the one hand, the operation is mainly wait-and-see, the sales situation is better, the inventory in the factory is low, and the delivery of goods is relatively smooth. Steel mills have performed well in recent winter storage and replenishment purchases, and the price of finished products has risen slightly. At present, the demand for coke is acceptable.

According to the coking coal analysts of SunSirs: The price of coking coal is running at a high price, and the market trading atmosphere is acceptable. There is still demand for coking coal in the downstream coke, and steel mills still purchase winter storage. Coke companies have a good mentality and market sentiment is moderate The temperature must rise, and the price of coking coal will be held up comprehensively, and the downstream market demand will be specifically considered.

