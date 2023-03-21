2
From the forced bailout of Credit Suisse to the possible risks for other European banks, with an important focus also on the next moves of the Fed, which meets today and will make its decision on rates tomorrow, Wednesday 22 March. Host: Aleksandra Georgieva. Guests: Gianluca Lobefalo of QW Capital, Brunello Rosa of Rosa & Roubini. Live every Tuesday from 10am
