Home Business Market Talks: Episode dated 03.21.2023
Business

Market Talks: Episode dated 03.21.2023

by admin
Market Talks: Episode dated 03.21.2023

From the forced bailout of Credit Suisse to the possible risks for other European banks, with an important focus also on the next moves of the Fed, which meets today and will make its decision on rates tomorrow, Wednesday 22 March. Host: Aleksandra Georgieva. Guests: Gianluca Lobefalo of QW Capital, Brunello Rosa of Rosa & Roubini. Live every Tuesday from 10am

See also  Capital News｜The chairman was under investigation by the Supervisory Commission, and ArcherMind's stock price fell by more than 18% during the session, and the reason for the lien has not been disclosed.

You may also like

Corruption affair at Mercedes: 10 supplier locations searched

Polestar launches the special BST Edition 230

Silk-Faw, beware of the Americans: Xi Jinping’s China...

Lenovo Savior Y900 Tablet PC releases retail price...

Credit Suisse: How Bad Is the Banking Crisis...

Biraghi becomes a sponsor of the national football...

Habeck promises to switch to heat pumps at...

Superbonus, extension from the government for villas: deadline...

Bitcoin rises against the trend amid bank turmoil...

Budget book: What it is and why you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy