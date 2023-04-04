Home Business Market Talks: episode dated 04 April 2023
Business

Market Talks: episode dated 04 April 2023

by admin
Market Talks: episode dated 04 April 2023

“Market Talks” is the weekly format of Finanzaonline TV which, in 30 minutes, talks about the markets and explores the various future scenarios. Financial experts and analysts provide detailed analyzes on the price trend of the “blue chip” companies of Piazza Affari and Wall Street, explaining above all how they are dealing with moments of high volatility, tension and uncertainty on the financial markets. Market Talks is live every Tuesday at 10:00 on the Finanzaonline website and all social channels.

See also  Milan house prices: area by area, this is where real estate values ​​are growing the most

You may also like

Shadow banks and real estate funds: future risks...

Microsoft shares: Forecasts for 2023, Is it worth...

The Sánchez government tested by the ‘ultra-conservative wind’...

The League puts wings and reaches 12%, FdI...

Triumph in Friuli with Fedriga, the victory that...

Piazza Affari closes down by 0.6%

The scale of my country’s digital economy ranks...

Cars in 2035, Mitsubishi Moonstone: this is how...

World defense boom, Leonardo eighth group by turnover

Easter week, tourist arrivals from the US are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy