Home » Market Talks – episode of 12.09.2023
Business

Market Talks – episode of 12.09.2023

by admin
Market Talks – episode of 12.09.2023

“Market Talks” is the weekly format of Finanzaonline Tv which in 30 minutes talks about the markets and delves into the different future scenarios. Financial experts and analysts provide detailed analyzes on the price trends of the “blue chip” companies of Piazza Affari and Wall Street, explaining above all how they are dealing with moments of very high volatility, tension and uncertainty on the financial markets. Market Talks is live every Tuesday at 10:00 on the Finanzaonline website and all social channels.

See also  With the September elections and inflation terror, the German hawks are sharpening weapons against PEPP ECB. The direction is 'always' by Schaeuble-Weidmann

You may also like

The End of the Fossil Fuel Era: IEA...

Details of the takeover – UBS informs about...

Tesla and McDonald’s Collaborate to Revolutionize Mobility and...

Chinese cars, manufacturers aim to assemble in Russia

Geely Holding Makes Historic Move with 2 Billion...

Economy in pictures Cherry bombers for freedom

Discover the Powerball Winning Numbers for Today’s Jackpot...

Stock markets, Europe cautious awaiting the ECB. In...

The 39th China Fresh Corn Quick-Frozen Fruit and...

That’s why the sirens sound on Thursday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy