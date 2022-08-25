Home Business Market Talks – The markets are betting against Italy, while gas rises above € 300 MWh
Market Talks – The markets are betting against Italy, while gas rises above € 300 MWh

by admin
Market Talks – The markets are betting against Italy, while gas rises above € 300 MWh
    Aleksandra Georgieva, FOL

    Gianluca Lobefalo, QW Capital

    Andrea Paltrinieri, Catholic University

The big names in finance are betting against Italy. Hedge funds have placed the biggest bet ever against Italian debt (39 billion euros) citing political uncertainty and the dependence of the beautiful country on Russian gas. Today begins the Jackson Hole symposium, the meeting of central bankers and therefore the markets await the indications of Jerome Powell on the next moves by the FED. Finally, the price of gas in Europe (TTF) has touched 300 euros MWh, what are the possible solutions to control prices? Let’s take stock with our experts today at 3pm

