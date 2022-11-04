Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring of the business agency, this week, the domestic wheat market price was slightly on the strong side. The average price at the beginning of the week was 2590.00 yuan/ton, and the average price at the weekend was 2588.00 yuan/ton, a slight decrease of 0.08%.

Affected by the recent epidemic and rainfall in some areas, the trade volume of the domestic wheat market has declined, and the arrival of wheat from downstream enterprises has decreased. In order to stimulate the arrival of wheat, some areas have slightly raised the purchase price of wheat this week, driving the overall high and stable domestic wheat market price. Moderate to strong operation.

market outlook

The wheat analyst of the business community believes that: the market’s tradable grain sources are declining, and the main body of grain storage trade is bullish on the market outlook, and the domestic wheat market price will continue to run strongly in the short term.

