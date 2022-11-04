Home Business Market tradable grain sources decline, wheat market prices will continue to run strongly in the short term | Wheat Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Market tradable grain sources decline, wheat market prices will continue to run strongly in the short term | Wheat Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Market tradable grain sources decline, wheat market prices will continue to run strongly in the short term | Wheat Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring of the business agency, this week, the domestic wheat market price was slightly on the strong side. The average price at the beginning of the week was 2590.00 yuan/ton, and the average price at the weekend was 2588.00 yuan/ton, a slight decrease of 0.08%.

Affected by the recent epidemic and rainfall in some areas, the trade volume of the domestic wheat market has declined, and the arrival of wheat from downstream enterprises has decreased. In order to stimulate the arrival of wheat, some areas have slightly raised the purchase price of wheat this week, driving the overall high and stable domestic wheat market price. Moderate to strong operation.

market outlook

The wheat analyst of the business community believes that: the market’s tradable grain sources are declining, and the main body of grain storage trade is bullish on the market outlook, and the domestic wheat market price will continue to run strongly in the short term.

(Article source: Business Club)

Kind tips:To see the latest market trends at any time, please pay attention to the Jintou.com APP.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  Continental: new CrossContact tires for the SUVs of the Extreme E championship

You may also like

Intesa Sanpaolo, nine-month profit of € 3.28 billion...

Bank of England announces biggest rate hike in...

Energy: Confcommercio asks for an extension of the...

Hiring and investments for home food deliveries

How do global central banks respond to the...

The dividend taste in January 2023 is not...

Caixin China’s service industry PMI fell to 48.4...

Milan, M4 ready to open. Last tests to...

Under the support of cost, the market price...

The troubles of the German TV Prosiebensat strengthen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy