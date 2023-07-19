Market Updates: Asian Currencies Fall As US and Canadian Currencies Rise, Gold and Crude Oil Show Upward Trend

Title: Asian Market Experiences Mixed Currency Movements, Gold and Crude Oil Show Upward Trend

Date: July 19, 2022

The Asian market opened today with various movements in currencies, as the US and Canadian currencies rose while others generally fell. Additionally, both gold and crude oil showed an upward trend, indicating potential market volatility.

In the forex market, the US dollar index rose to 99.92, reflecting strength against other major currencies. The euro, on the other hand, fell to 1.1231 against the US dollar, while the pound also declined to 1.3039 against the US dollar. The US dollar saw gains against the yen, rising to 138.91. In the precious metals sector, gold rose to 1978.74 against the dollar. In terms of crude oil, Brent crude oil experienced an increase, reaching 79.72.

One significant currency pair to watch is the US dollar/Canadian dollar (USD/CAD). After rising against the Canadian dollar on Tuesday, the US dollar fell to around 1.3166 at the opening of the Asian market today. This decrease came after core retail sales in June demonstrated strong growth. Market participants are now waiting for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision set to be announced next week.

While overall US retail sales rose by 0.2% month-on-month in June, the increase was weaker than expected. However, core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline, building materials, and food services, saw a more robust growth of 0.6% month-on-month. Bipan Rai, the head of North American foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, emphasized that while the headline retail sales data was weaker, the core data remained strong. These figures are vital as they will impact GDP and domestic demand, providing support for the Fed’s potential decision to raise rates later this month.

In other financial event data, the US Department of Commerce reported a decline in the annual rate of retail sales in June to 1.49% and 0.2% compared to the previous period. Similarly, inflation data from Statistics Canada illustrated a decrease in the CPI annual rate, signaling reduced overall inflationary pressure in the country.

Another significant currency pair in focus is the euro/British pound (EUR/GBP). After closing higher on Tuesday, EUR/GBP rose to around 0.8614 at the opening of the Asian market today. The euro and pound received support as both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are expected to follow up with interest rate hikes in the future.

Klaas Knot, the president of the Dutch central bank and a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, emphasized the need to closely monitor signs of cooling inflation to prevent excessive rate hikes. While a rate hike is anticipated for July, further increases remain uncertain. UK government data revealed an increase in quarterly business insolvencies, potentially reaching the highest levels since early 2009, as companies struggle to repay COVID-19 loans. ING economists predict that the Bank of England will raise interest rates twice more but at a lower rate than expected by the market.

