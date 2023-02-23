Il 2023 could be the year of the emerging, as demonstrated by the sprint start of these first weeks of the year. Both equities and bonds are producing strong returns and flows are growing. An analysis carried out by the CEE & Global Emerging Markets Team, Raiffeisen Capital Management, further explores the topic.

The sprint start

The stock markets of Villages emerging they started the year with very strong gains. Globally, they gained around 8% on average and thus outgrew developed equity markets (around 7%). Emerging bond markets also saw gains, not as big, but still very strong. These increases were accompanied and supported by a renewed weakening of the US dollar. Investor sentiment has improved markedly over the past two to three months.

This has also been seen in the flows of capital towards i markets emerging (EM), which have been positive for both equities and bonds in recent weeks. The question that now arises is whether the upward movements of the last few months represent the beginning of a long-term upturn or whether it is simply a temporary recovery.

What to expect

The fall in inflation in the USAthe weakening of the dollar and the fast “reopening” of the economy Chineseas well as a framework technician positive provide strong arguments for believing that the current upward movement in emerging equity markets can last. However, there are also very important counter arguments. Probably what weighs the most is the strong synchronization of the global business cycle in the manufacturing sector with the share prices of emerging markets.

The China risk

Different indicators in Chinese further suggest that there will be a certain boom of the internal economy, especially of services and in particular of tourism. But areas much more important to the global economy and other emerging countries, such as exports and manufacturing investment, are likely to experience a contraction rather than an expansion. Global transportation costs and Asian exports are declining. And not all that glitters is gold on the global inflation front either. The disinflationary trend that has now begun is the result of declining global demand following a larger supply. This indicates a renewed strengthening of the US dollar (which generally moves in the opposite direction to global economic dynamics) and lower share prices. In addition, capital flows into emerging market equities also seem to have taken another turn recently.

The future crossroads

It is therefore clear that the current recovery of the courses of actions of the Villages emerging will it be replaced by a new downward push towards new lows? Absolutely not. It is certainly possible that emerging equity markets will “outrun” the initially still weak fundamental data and already aim for a subsequent economic recovery. In such a scenario, EM equity prices should be able to sustainably overcome important key resistances in the coming weeks. If such an upward breakout were to occur, it would be a strong signal, although not a guarantee, that the fundamental data soon confirm the price increase. If this break-up fails, the consolidation phase in emerging market equities is likely to continue for even longer.

How will the future be

Overall, it can be observed that the current upward movement of actions of the emerging countries it is not (yet) supported by fundamental data and therefore subject to large corrections. At the same time, however, there is a realistic possibility that prices are already anticipating something that will play out in the fundamentals in the coming quarters. Price developments over the next two to three months should indicate quite clearly which scenario the markets are leaning towards and where the journey is most likely to lead in the medium to long term