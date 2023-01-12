Markets on alert on US Inflation Day. Today will be a crucial day for Wall Street and, consequently, for global equities. From the American macro front, the consumer price index (CPI) for December will be announced.

Positive performance yesterday for the US stock market: the Dow Industrial Average closed up 268.75 points (+0.8%), at 33,973

points; the S&P 500 rose 50.34 points (+1.2%) to 3969.60 points, while the Nasdaq jumped for the fourth consecutive session, up 1.76% to 10,931.68.

In Asia, the Tokyo stock exchange closed with a slump, with a change of just +0.01%.

The Sydney Stock Exchange did well +1.18%, Seoul +0.47%; the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rises by 0.17%, Shanghai +0.15%.

In the pre-market on Wall Street, US futures are practically flat, confirming the extreme caution of investors awaiting the data relating to US inflation.

The data will give important indications on the inflation trend in the United States, providing important signals on the possible next moves by Jerome Powell’s Fed, in particular on the extent of the next rate hike, which could be 50 basis points or 25 basis points , according to market operators.

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect a headline CPI consumer price index up 6.6% year-on-year in December, up from +7.1% in November, and a virtually flat month-on-month trend.

The core CPI is also expected to slow on an annual basis, up 5.7% in December after 6% in December.

On a monthly basis, the core component of the US consumer price index is instead expected to strengthen by 0.3%, after +0.2% in November.

Looking at the macro data released in Asia, the spotlights are once again on the CPI index released in China, which confirmed that the People’s Bank of China still has room, contrary to the central banks of various economies, to make the own monetary policy.

China‘s inflation as measured by the CPI consumer price index rose 1.8% year-on-year in December, compared with the previous increase of 1.6%.

On a monthly basis, China‘s inflation performance was unchanged.

Among other things, inflation as measured by the producer price index PPI showed a negative trend.

The index fell 0.7% year-on-year in December, versus the expected drop of 0.1% and a 1.3% drop in November. On a monthly basis, the PPI index marked a decline of 0.5%.

On Wall Street, the attention of investors has been directed in recent days to the statements of some Fed officials.

San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly said she believes the Federal Reserve will raise fed funds rates to above 5%, while Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic stressed that, in his view, the bank Central America led by Jerome Powell should raise rates above the 5% threshold by the beginning of the second quarter of this year, and then keep them at that level ‘for a long period of time’.

Even more hawkish are the forecasts of Jamie Dimon, number one at JP Morgan, who said he believes that the Fed’s terminal rate could even be confirmed at 6%.