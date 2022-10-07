Great expectations on the markets for the publication of the crucial US market mover of the employment report. The economists interviewed by Dow Jones predict an unemployment rate, for the month of September just ended, stable at 3.7%, against a growth in jobs of 275,000 units. Negative sentiment on global equity markets after Wall Street closed in the red. Yesterday the

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346.93 points, or -1.15%, to 29,926.94. The S&P 500 fell 1.02% to 3,744.52, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.68% to 11,073.31. The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange fell by 0.74%, the Hong Kong stock exchange was worse with a fall of 1.56%, Seoul -0.30%, Sidney -0.80%.

Negative trend of US futures ranging from losses of 0.15% in the case of the Dow Jones to a decline of 0.24% in the case of the Nasdaq.