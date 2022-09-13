Markets in trepidation awaiting the publication of one of the most important market movers of the week, coming from the macro front of the United States: US inflation, measured by the consumer price index, for the month of August.

The data will be announced today by the US labor market statistics department at 2.30 pm Italian time: the Bloomberg consensus predicts a slowdown in CPI inflation growth on an annual basis, from + 8.5% in July to + 8.1% . On a monthly basis, a slowdown in prices of 0.1% is estimated which, if it materializes, would represent the first decline on a monthly basis in the data since May 2020.

The so-called ‘core’ CPI, or US inflation purified of the more volatile components represented by energy and food prices, is expected to rise in August by 6.1% on an annual basis, more than + 5.9% in July.

The Federal Reserve pays close attention to the US inflation data to decide on its next monetary policy moves.

In a context in which the US central bank is doing everything to put a stop to the inflation flare, with massive rate hikes, its president Jerome Powell will pay close attention to the CPI index, ahead of the next Fed meeting , which will make its rate announcement on 21 September.

On July 27, the Fed raised fed funds rates by 75 basis points: with its second consecutive 75 basis point hike, Powell & Co brought US fed funds rates into the new range between 2.25% and 2.5%, a record since the end of 2018.

Looking to the next meeting of the FOMC, the Fed’s monetary policy arm, economists are betting on a new monetary tightening of 75 basis points.

The likelihood of a further maxi rate hike has further increased, climbing to 90%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch, which monitors the trend in fed funds futures, up from 69% two weeks ago.