Markets awaiting the Fed after numbers on inflation above the economists’ expectations, the index CPI in August it grew by 8.3% yoy and + 0.1% on month, which assumes that Powell & Co will continue with an aggressive rate policy (at least 75bps of hike), but there are those who also bet on a rise of 100bps. In Monday’s episode we also discover all the possibilities with certificates in a context of continued volatility on the equity markets.