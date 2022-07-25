Conduction Aleksandra Georgieva, Anchor FOL

Guests in connection Luca Comunian, BNP Paribas Pietro Di Lorenzo, SOS Trader Sante Pellegrino, Workatwallstreet.com

Contributions Giulio Visigalli, FOL Studies Office

Positive start of the week awaiting the quarterly of the big US tech and the meeting of the Fed which ends Wednesday, undoubtedly the most awaited event for investors.

According to analysts’ estimates, the big US tech companies will publish mixed accounts down more than a year ago, while according to the consensus, the Fed will raise rates by 75 bps to fight inflationary pressures decisively.

