Home Business Markets awaiting the FED, here’s how to ride the trends
Business

Markets awaiting the FED, here’s how to ride the trends

by admin
Markets awaiting the FED, here’s how to ride the trends
  • Conduction

    Aleksandra Georgieva, Anchor FOL

  • Guests in connection

    Luca Comunian, BNP Paribas

    Pietro Di Lorenzo, SOS Trader

    Sante Pellegrino, Workatwallstreet.com

  • Contributions

    Giulio Visigalli, FOL Studies Office

Positive start of the week awaiting the quarterly of the big US tech and the meeting of the Fed which ends Wednesday, undoubtedly the most awaited event for investors.

According to analysts’ estimates, the big US tech companies will publish mixed accounts down more than a year ago, while according to the consensus, the Fed will raise rates by 75 bps to fight inflationary pressures decisively.

How to ride and take advantage of the opportunities in the current context, we will talk about it tonight on the Live Exchange at 17:30.

See also  iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and the new iPad Mini at a glance-The Wall Street Journal

You may also like

Spaceport of Grottaglie, green light to the company...

China’s economy shows a trend of stabilization and...

Amazon Prime: blow to subscribers, giant announces price...

UBS: second quarter profit disappoints expectations, AD Hamers...

Wal-Mart: inflation bites, the giant cuts guidance on...

The fund’s second quarterly report was disclosed, and...

Zangge Mining plans to distribute 3 billion yuan...

Northbound funds on July 26: net inflows are...

The financing balance on July 25 was 1,527.035...

Aluminum Corporation of China expanded its territory by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy