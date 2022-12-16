The sell-off on global equities doesn’t stop. The hawkish coup by central banks, not only by Jerome Powell’s Fed, but also by Christine Lagarde’s ECB, has already sunk the US stock indexes and in general globally yesterday. Today the sells are doing an encore.

On Wall Street, futures accelerate downwards, while on Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index marks a drop of 0.43%. At around 1pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones capitulated by 377 points (-1.11%); futures on the S&P 500 fell by 1.15% and those on the Nasdaq fell by 0.73%.

The WhateverItTakes against inflation confirmed in recent days by the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England (but also by other central banks), brings back the fear of a global recession to the markets.

Yesterday, disappointing US retail sales also weighed.

As a result, the Dow fell 764.13 points, -2.25%, for its worst one-day performance since September.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49% and 3.23%, respectively.

Also yesterday, the ECB announced the expected increase of 50 basis points in interest rates on the main refinancing operations, in the rates on the marginal lending facility and in the rates on the deposit facility, bringing them respectively to 2.50%, at 2.75% and 2.00%, with effect from 21 December 2022.

The move was widely expected. The factors that triggered the selling were the announcement of the QT-Quantitative Tightening, which will begin in March 2023, and the ECB’s determination to continue raising rates “significantly”, in the face of inflation of the euro area which remains “too high” for Christine Lagarde.

A few hours earlier, Jerome Powell’s Fed had also announced a 50 basis point squeeze on the new range between 4.25% and 4.5%, a record in the last 15 years: this too had been priced by the markets . What the markets hadn’t factored into was the fact that the dot plot would indicate the US central bank’s intention not to cut rates until at least 2024.

Not only that: again from the Fed’s dot plot it emerged that the estimates on the US terminal rate have been revised upwards to 5.1%.

For its part, the Bank of England BOE also raised UK rates by 50 basis points yesterday, bringing them up to 3.5%. The monetary tightening was less than the 75 basis point one launched in November.

The extent of the central banks’ monetary tightening, which decreased from the previous maxi hikes of 75 basis points to 50 basis points, was not enough to dampen investors’ anxieties.

The reason is also quite obvious: attention has shifted to the institutions’ intention to continue raising interest rates perhaps at a slower pace, but for a longer period of time, and with the aim of reaching a terminal rate higher than anticipated. Even at the cost of a recession.

The roundup of announcements by central banks was accompanied yesterday, among other things, by the publication, in the United States, of November retail sales, which fell by 0.6%, double the 0.3% drop estimated by the consensus of analysts interviewed by Dow Jones. On an annual basis, retail sales increased by 6.5%, against an inflation rate which, as emerged a few days ago, is equal to 7.1% on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, US Treasury rates are once again pointing upwards: ten-year rates rise to 3.495% while two-year rates are up to 4.258%.