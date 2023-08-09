Markets: Chinese stocks down on fears of post CPI deflation. US futures up slightly

Contrasted Asian stock exchanges and US futures recovering after Wall Street closed in the red on the eve.

Chinese stocks grapple with the release of China‘s CPI for July, which has reignited fears of deflation.

The CPI rose 0.2% month-on-month, compared to analysts’ expectations of -0.1%. The CPI was down 0.2% month on month in June.

On an annual basis, the Chinese inflation trend was down by -0.3% in July, compared to the estimated -0.4% and unchanged figure for June.

The year-on-year decline in the CPI is the first since February 2021.

For Wall Street, yesterday’s session was negative, in the wake of tensions in the banking sector triggered by Moody’s decision to cut the rating of 10 banks, while putting the ratings of other institutes under observation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 158.64 points (-0.45%), however, recovering from the lows of the session, when it slipped by about 465 points.

The S&P 500 fell 0.42%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.79%.

Dow Jones futures are flat, up just 0.03%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.13%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.24%.

A few minutes before the end of the trading day, the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange falls by 0.40%.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange loses 0.19%, Shanghai falls by 0.50%.

On the other hand, the Seoul and Sydney stock exchanges did well, rising by 1.50% and 0.36% respectively.

