Markets don’t go on vacation. From Fed minutes to EU inflation: what to watch this week

MILANO – Despite the summer period it will not be a narrow-gauge week for the markets, which await a series of important macroeconomic data to test the state of health of world economies. Wednesday 16 will be the turn of theBritish inflation after signs of a slowdown in prices have arrived in all the main countries, excluding Spain, in the last few days. Still on the price front, Friday will also be the turn of the Japanwith most analysts expecting a slowdown to 3.3% to 3.1%.

Over United Stateson the day of August, it will be the turn of the data on retail salesthermometer of the trend of American consumption while the data on industrial production is expected the next day.

On the European side, the date to be circled in red is Friday, with the overall figure on inflation in the euro area communicated by Eurostat while two days before it will be the turn of the second reading of the GDP in the quarter.

Central bank side spotlight on the minutes of the last meeting Fed of July, expected on Wednesday, even if the latest data on inflation, which grew less than expected, could already have surpassed the reflections of July, with insiders deeming it increasingly probable that a new truce in the rate hike by the bank will central US meeting in September.

TUESDAY 15

TOKYO – Ore 1.45

Japan: annualized GDP, 2nd quarter BEIJING – 4.00 am

China: industrial production and retail sales in July BERLIN – 11.00 am

Germany: ZEW, August expectations survey NEW YORK – 2.30 pm

Use: July retail sales

WEDNESDAY 16

LONDON – 8.00 am

GBR: July inflation and core inflation BRUSSELS – 11.00

EU: June industrial production

BRUSSELS – Ore 11.00

EU: 2nd quarter GDP

NEW YORK – Ore 15.15

Use: July industrial production

NEW YORK – Ore 20.00

Usa: Fed – July meeting minutes

THURSDAY 17

BRUSSELS – Ore 11.00

EU: June trade balance

NEW YORK – Ore 14.30

Usa: new applications for unemployment benefits

FRIDAY 18

BRUSSELS – Ore 11.00

EU: July inflation

