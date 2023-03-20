The news relating to the merger between UBS and Credit Suisse puts pressure on the securities of European and US banks, without however causing a sell-off on the markets.

Against the positive trend of the European stock exchanges (with the Ftse Mib rising by more than 1%), the rise in futures on the main US stock indexes stands out. At around 2 pm Eastern time, Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were up more than 0.30%, while Nasdaq futures were up 0.17%.

On Wall Street, attention is focused on two factors: on the one hand, the outcome of the meeting of the Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Fed led by Jerome Powell, which will start tomorrow and end on Wednesday, March 22, with the announcement interest rates.

On the other hand, doubts about the fate of US regional banks are conditioning sentiment following the collapse of SVB’s start-up bank, Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank.

In recent sessions, the sell-off has targeted bank First Republic, whose rating has been hit in the space of a few days by the downgrade of S&P twice.

Standard & Poor’s has announced that it has further cut the debt rating of First Republic, the US regional bank that many market operators see as the next domino to fall, to junk.

According to S&P, the deposits worth $30 billion injected by the 11 major US banks into First Republic’s coffers may not be enough to solve the institution’s liquidity problems.

The reference is to the American banks that rushed to lock down First Republic, depositing 30 billion dollars with the bank.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase will each inject $5 billion, while Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley will deposit $2.5 billion with First Republic.

Truist, PNC, US Bancorp, State Street and Bank of New York Mellon will each contribute $1 billion to bailout the regional bank, grappling with a crisis of confidence following the Silicon Valley Bank crash.

However, the news further frightened traders and investors, who were haunted by fears about the health conditions of US regional banks. First Republic stock thus closed down 32.80% and is now continuing to lose ground in the pre-market, down 18.76%.

Fear of a new case of bank run is such that the association representing small and medium-sized banks in the United States, or the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America, has asked the US regulators to guarantee all their customers’ deposits for the next two years. This was reported by the Bloomberg news agency, citing a letter signed by the MBCA.

Meanwhile, the Fed, the ECB, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank to the rescue of the markets, still under stress after the news of the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS for worth $3.2 billion.

The six central banks announced overnight the start of “coordinated action aimed at strengthening the provision of liquidity through dollar swap lines”.

“In order to improve the effectiveness of swap lines to provide US dollar funding, central banks have decided to increase the frequency of operations to 7 days. Trades will be made every day, instead of on a weekly basis. These operations, carried out every day, will start on Monday, March 20, 2023, and will continue until at least the end of April.

In the letter, the American banks launched an appeal to the federal authorities, writing that a guarantee on deposits would stop the bank run that is affecting smaller institutions, and would therefore stabilize the banking sector.