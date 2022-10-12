S&P Global Ratings sees a significant risk that the Russia-Ukraine military conflict could continue, exacerbating Europe’s energy crisis, while at the same time interest rates in developed markets could be forced to rise even more than the baseline scenario for mitigate rising inflationary pressures. All of this could lead to a deeper-than-expected recession in Europe and, to a lesser extent, the United States, with a concomitant rise in unemployment from historically low levels.

Considering the increase in risks and their potential to materialize, S&P developed a bearish scenario, with a probability of occurrence of approximately one in three, based on a consistent set of bearish projections presented for the major regional economies for the period. 2022-2025.

In Europe, this bearish scenario would see high energy prices and rationing. The European Central Bank would be pushed to follow the Federal Reserve due to the depreciation of the euro against the US dollar, fueling imported inflation. This will lead to the eurozone recession, with GDP shrinking by 1.3% in 2023 – and Germany would suffer the greatest impact.

In the US, GDP would contract by 0.3% in 2023, against a mild recession in the first half of the year in the S&P baseline scenario, with marginal growth of 0.2% for the year in course. The growth of the major economies of Asia-Pacific – China, India, Japan and Indonesia – would be less affected by the bearish scenario, because these economies are more oriented towards the domestic market. However, slowing global growth and external demand will continue to weigh on economic activity.

Among emerging markets (EM), the S&P bearish scenario sees Mexico suffer the greatest impact among Latin American developing economies, while Poland would be the most affected among European EMs, mainly due to the its direct exposure to power supply disruptions.