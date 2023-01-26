Positive sentiment on global equities: futures on Wall Street are up, while in Asia the 2% jump in the Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange stands out.

Yesterday Wall Street closed under the banner of weakness: the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 9.88 points, just +0.03%, to 33,743.84.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.18% to 11,313.36, while the S&P 500 finished the session up just 0.02% to 4,016.22.

At around 7.45 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose respectively by 0.13%, 0.31% and 0.61%.

We look favorably on Tesla’s quarterly report for the last quarter of 2022, which beat expectations on profits and turnover.

The stock rose more than 5% in afterhours trading on Wall Street after Musk said the group could be able to produce 2 million cars during 2023.

In Hong Kong, trading resumed after a five-day break due to the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Highlights on the Hang Seng are the buys on technology stocks, which lead some shares such as Xiaomi and Lenovo to jump by more than 9% and 4%. The shares of companies active in the real estate market, such as Longfor Group, also did very well, rallying by around 6%. Purchases in the auto sector, which sees the leaps of BYD (+5.8%) and Geely (+4%) as protagonists.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange is still closed.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down by 0.12%.

Released the minutes relating to the meeting of the Bank of Japan in January, from which emerges the intention of the central bank of Japan to continue to preserve the status quo, without making further changes to its monetary policy focused on the control of the yield curve.

The minutes did not reveal any hawkish turn by the institution, which continues to keep rates negative at -0.1%.

From the macro front of Asia, the GDP of South Korea has been released, which has contracted for the first time in more than two years.

Gross domestic product fell 0.4% on a quarterly basis, the Bank of Korea reported, worse than the 0.3% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The drop in exports, which capitulated on a quarterly basis by 5.8%, had an impact on the contraction. However, the Seoul Stock Exchange reports a positive trend, with the Kospi up by approximately 0.63%, up for the fourth consecutive session.