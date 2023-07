The Nikkei index, which comprises 225 stocks, was 1.3 percent higher at 32,357 points. The broader Topix index rose 1 percent to 2,243 points. Technology heavyweights pushed the Nikkei higher: Sony jumped 4.98 percent to be the top performer in the index, Advantest rose 2.91 percent and Tokyo Electron was up 1.39 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook