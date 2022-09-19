Home Business Markets in the grip between the Fed and the Italian elections with the risk of soaring volatility in Piazza Affari before and after the vote
Business

Markets in the grip between the Fed and the Italian elections with the risk of soaring volatility in Piazza Affari before and after the vote

by admin
Markets in the grip between the Fed and the Italian elections with the risk of soaring volatility in Piazza Affari before and after the vote

A decidedly hot week for the markets kicks off with the Fed appointment in the foreground, while in the background there is the approaching electoral appointment for Italy with the vote on Sunday 25 September.

Fed ready for a new 75bp squeeze

The Fed meeting on September 20-21 is expected to bring the third consecutive 75 basis point increase in interest rates, even though futures show a 20% chance of a 100 bp squeeze. Focus also on “dot plot” predictions of Fed members for rates, which are likely to be hawkish, bringing the rate to 4% -4.25% by the end of this year and the possibility of a further rise next year.

This morning, the Ftse Mib dropped about 1%, slipping below 22 thousand points. Markets have returned from a difficult week, especially on the Wall Street side: the S&P 500 slipped back by almost 5% and 2-year Treasury yields to reach 3.92%, the highest since 2007 on growing recessive fears. According to the World Bank, there is a real risk that aggressive rate hikes by central banks will lead to a global recession in 2023.

Vote September 25 is approaching, volatility is coming for the Ftse Mib

Piazza Affari could progressively take the stage in the coming days thanks to the approach of the September 25th vote. “An increase in volatility before and after the vote cannot be ruled out”, says Pietro Di Lorenzo, trader and founder of SOSTrader.

The leader of the Brothers of ItalyGiorgia Meloni, referred to as the likely next Prime Minister, says he will work constructively with Brussels. The absence of anti-euro rhetoric has partly reassured investors with the BTP-Bund spread which has remained fairly stable in the 230bp area in recent weeks. Last week Fitch indicated that he believes the eligibility requirements for it the ECB’s transmission protection instrument (the ICC) they will incentivize the next government to keep fiscal policy broadly in line with EU rules.

See also  Iplom, mini-refinery born in Moncalieri "Now we are focusing on green hydrogen"

Today, in the meantime, coupon detachment for 6 companies, including two of the Ftse Mib: ENI (€ 0.22 first tranche) and STM (€ 0.06 second tranche). Outside the Ftse Mib, Piaggio (€ 0.085), IVS Group (€ 0.11) and SeSa (€ 0.9) took off.

You may also like

The contradiction between supply and demand shows that...

Ftse Mib slips under 22 thousand points. The...

Market nervousness rises, Shanghai copper inventories are low...

Market nervousness rises, Shanghai copper inventories are low...

The stock exchanges today, September 19th. Price lists...

Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract...

Carige: Malacalza appeal rejected on the purchase of...

Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures fluctuated within...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.19.2022

5 major events in the financial market this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy