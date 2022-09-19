A decidedly hot week for the markets kicks off with the Fed appointment in the foreground, while in the background there is the approaching electoral appointment for Italy with the vote on Sunday 25 September.

Fed ready for a new 75bp squeeze

The Fed meeting on September 20-21 is expected to bring the third consecutive 75 basis point increase in interest rates, even though futures show a 20% chance of a 100 bp squeeze. Focus also on “dot plot” predictions of Fed members for rates, which are likely to be hawkish, bringing the rate to 4% -4.25% by the end of this year and the possibility of a further rise next year.

This morning, the Ftse Mib dropped about 1%, slipping below 22 thousand points. Markets have returned from a difficult week, especially on the Wall Street side: the S&P 500 slipped back by almost 5% and 2-year Treasury yields to reach 3.92%, the highest since 2007 on growing recessive fears. According to the World Bank, there is a real risk that aggressive rate hikes by central banks will lead to a global recession in 2023.

Vote September 25 is approaching, volatility is coming for the Ftse Mib

Piazza Affari could progressively take the stage in the coming days thanks to the approach of the September 25th vote. “An increase in volatility before and after the vote cannot be ruled out”, says Pietro Di Lorenzo, trader and founder of SOSTrader.

The leader of the Brothers of ItalyGiorgia Meloni, referred to as the likely next Prime Minister, says he will work constructively with Brussels. The absence of anti-euro rhetoric has partly reassured investors with the BTP-Bund spread which has remained fairly stable in the 230bp area in recent weeks. Last week Fitch indicated that he believes the eligibility requirements for it the ECB’s transmission protection instrument (the ICC) they will incentivize the next government to keep fiscal policy broadly in line with EU rules.

Today, in the meantime, coupon detachment for 6 companies, including two of the Ftse Mib: ENI (€ 0.22 first tranche) and STM (€ 0.06 second tranche). Outside the Ftse Mib, Piaggio (€ 0.085), IVS Group (€ 0.11) and SeSa (€ 0.9) took off.