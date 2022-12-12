The trend of the stock indexes of Southeast Asia will, in 2023, be bungee jump. This is what JP Morgan analysts led by Rajiv Batra predict.

The outlook is for a collapse, before a recovery in the second half of the year.

The bungee jump trend, reads the note from JP Morgan reported by CNBC, will be characterized by “a sharp fall followed by a rapid increase in altitude (bear market rally), followed by yet another decline, until eventually the markets will hit rock bottom.

JP Morgan specifically estimates that the MSCI ASEAN index “will retest this year’s lows, to potentially dip even lower”, in the first half of 2023, due to tighter financing conditions, weak demand external and other factors.

Of note, the MSCI ASEAN index tumbled 22% from its February high to its October low, before rebounding 10%.