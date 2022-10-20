Home Business Markets: negative sentiment prevails, Hong Kong collapses to -3%, Tokyo stock market -0.80%. Soft futures
Negative sentiment on equity markets. In Asia, the stock exchanges manage to rise from intraday lows: the Hong Kong stock exchange eliminated almost all initial losses, when it dropped by 3%, plummeting to its lowest value since May 2009.

The benchmark sub-index of technology stocks, Hang Seng Tech, lost more than 1%.

Now Hong Kong is losing about 1%, the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange is losing 0.80%; Shanghai + 0.48%, Seoul -0.75%, Sidney -1.02%. Yesterday Wall Street closed in the red, paying for the new flare-up in US Treasury yields:

the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.85% to 10,680.51, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% to 3,695.16, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 99.99 points (-0.33%), to share 30,423.81.

Yesterday, 10-year Treasury rates climbed to 4.138%, a record since July 23, 2008, pricing the risk of further anti-inflation monetary tightening from the Jerome Powell Fed.

In Asian trading, the yen fell to a new low of the last 32 years, at 149.95 against the US dollar.

The trend of futures on the main US stock indices is weak: futures on the Dow Jones rise by just 0.27%, those on the S&P 500 fluctuate around parity, while futures on the Nasdaq lose 0.32%.

