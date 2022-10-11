Home Business Markets on alert: Nasdaq closes at a two-year low, US futures down. TSMC sinks in Taiwan (-8%)
Markets on alert: Nasdaq closes at a two-year low, US futures down. TSMC sinks in Taiwan (-8%)

Definitely negative sentiment on global equity markets, after yet another negative closing for the main US equity indices.

US futures in red, with those on the Dow Jones losing around 180 points (-0.60%); futures on the S&P 500 fall by 0.61%, futures on the Nasdaq fall by 0.59%.

Yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest value since July 2020, losing 1.04% to 10,542.10, weighed down by sales that hit the semiconductor sector.

The S&P 500 lost 0.75% to 3,612.39, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93.91 points, (-0.32%), to 29,202.88.

Among the main Asian stock exchanges, the Taiwan stock exchange stands out, with the reference index Taiex slipping by more than 4%. Weighs the thud of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which discounts the widespread news.

Yesterday the news was released of the entry into force of the new US rules, which will limit Beijing’s ability to purchase, produce and develop high-level semiconductors used for the production of advanced military systems.

The United States has in fact decided to impose restrictions on the exports of chips from American semiconductor manufacturers to China; those who want to proceed with the sale of their equipment to Beijing will have to get the green light from the US Department of Commerce.

The TSMC stock reacts today, with the return to trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which was closed yesterday for holidays.

The Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange drops 2.65%, Hong Kong slips by 1.81%, Seoul -2.28%, Sidney -0.24%, Shanghai up slightly, up 0.11 %.

