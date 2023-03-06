The financial markets are experiencing a crucial moment in which the unknowns are many, starting from the next moves by the central banks which could destabilize the operators. On the one hand, the drop in natural gas prices to their lowest levels in the last year eases pressure on inflation, but on the other hand, the good performance of the economies could cause further inflationary flare-ups. Added to this is the ever-present conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the poised relationship between the US and China.

Having said this, it is not certain that the equity or bond markets must necessarily fall, but undoubtedly in a context like this prudence is a must. To help us better understand the situation there is the Algebris Investments global credit strategy team which in the usual weekly report called “Global Credit Bullets” reflects on the ECB, the United States and bonds.

ECB, next stop at 4%

According to Algebris, “Last week’s Eurozone CPI data surprised on the upside and have led the markets to price a terminal rate of 4% for the ECB. The annualized CPI fell to 8.5% from 8.6% in January but beat estimates by 0.2%. More alarming was core acceleration to 5.6%, up from 5.3% previously and 0.3% above expectations. While energy inflation continued to fall, that of goods and services rose to 6.8% and 4.8% respectively”.

Furthermore, the report reads, “i commenti da falco di Wunsch, Vasle, Muller and Villeroy they reiterated that the ECB is nowhere near a slowdown. Several investment banks have now revised their terminal rate forecasts upwards to 4%, in line with market prices. It is clear that the ECB will signal its ‘intention’ to raise rates by 0.5% on March 16, and we believe that even after the next deadline there will be further increases of 0.5%, assuming inflation remains that high . Although the market is already pricing heavily, we continue to remain attentive to European duration”.

United States, more stable risks

After firm data in February, last week’s macro releases were more balanced. According to Algebris, “Durable goods orders fell more-than-expected to -4.5% year over year, Dallas Fed manufacturing gauge fell to -13.5, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded a drop to 43.6, Conference Board Consumer Confidence dropped 5 points to 102.9 and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index fell to -16. Manufacturing and services ISM (Institute of Supply Management) data recorded in line, the price index paid by corporate purchasing managers surprised to the upside. We believe that thebar to continue recording upward forecasts is higheras economists revise their forecasts.

From now on, reads the report, “the release of data in line with expectations or on the downside will indicate that risks on US duration are biased to the upside, towards a bond rally. However, this week will feature new key data on the labor market, including job cuts, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (Jolts), Automatic Data Processing (ADP) employment, and especially Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls, which will determine whether the market it will go up or down. The next Fed meeting will be held on March 22 and the market is pricing in a 25% chance of a re-acceleration of rate hikes to 50 bps. We believe there is currently no consensus on such a decision yet, but this week’s labor market data could corroborate the maxi-rise case.”

Fixed credit, bonds at a crossroads

Global fixed income is at a crossroads, writes Algebris, according to which “given the uncertainty of economic data, and to generate performance it is necessary to active choices on duration, issuers and securities. Investors can find bonds with above-inflation yields, but in an environment of continued tightening of monetary policy, we do not recommend compromising on quality. On duration, we remain cautious but favor US over European duration as we believe the Fed is further along in the cycle.

In credit, concludes Algebris, “we prefer theHigh Yield all’Investment Grade, but only with short duration in order to reduce volatility. As for sectors, we favor financials, which offer the best return on risk with solid fundamentals, and defensive sectors such as telecoms, which can pass on cost increases due to inflation to their clients.’