Home Business Markets: positive sentiment after DJ +500 points. Tokyo stock exchange +0.46%, Hong Kong jumps by 2%
Business

Markets: positive sentiment after DJ +500 points. Tokyo stock exchange +0.46%, Hong Kong jumps by 2%

by admin
Markets: positive sentiment after DJ +500 points. Tokyo stock exchange +0.46%, Hong Kong jumps by 2%

Positive sentiment on the global stock markets, after the leap of Wall Street, which closed the session on the eve with a sharp rise: the Dow Jones jumped over 500 points, the S&P rose by 1.49%, the Nasdaq by 1 .54%.

The buys were supported by the enthusiasm for the quarterly from Nike, which supported the hope, among the operators, that the quarterly season of Corporate America will be better than expected.

“We are a bit oversold and I think the market was looking for an excuse to rally: an excuse that came with the numbers from Nike and FedEx – commented Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research – I wonder really, however, if the hikes are to last”.

Asian stock markets were up, with the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange closing up 0.46%. The Hong Kong stock exchange did much better, jumping by 2.24%, against the negative trend of the Shanghai stock exchange (-0.43%).

Sydney up 0.53%, while the Seoul Stock Exchange closed up more than 1%.

On Wall Street, futures were up slightly, from +0.18% in Dow Jones futures, to +0.26% in S&P 500 futures to +0.29% in Nasdaq futures.

Returning to yesterday’s session on Wall Street, in addition to Nike, which jumped over +15%, purchases on FedEx.

The accounts of both giants have shifted the attention of operators to fears related to the recession at the start of the US corporate budget season.

Tesla is also among the protagonists, after the strong loss of 8% reported in the session on the eve, which caused the prices of the electric car giant managed and founded by Elon Musk to fall to the new low of the last 52 weeks. Yesterday, TSLA stock failed to rally again, closing slightly lower.

See also  Corun: Power battery business develops rapidly, net profit increases by 170% in the first quarter - Teller Report

Big star of the Wall Street session Nike, which announced that, in the three months ended Nov. 30, related to its fiscal second quarter, it had net income of $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, compared to $1 34 billion, or 83 cents a share, for the same period last year. EPS of 85 cents was well above consensus expectations of 64 cents per share.

Revenue came in at $13.32 billion, doing much better than the $12.57 billion estimate. In addition to beating estimates, Nike’s revenue jumped 17% from $11.36 billion in the same period of 2021.

Turning to FedEx, the international shipping giant reported revenue of $22.8 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, down from $23.5 billion in the same period a year ago and below the analyst goal of $23.7 billion. However, adjusted earnings per share of $3.18 per share were better than consensus expectations of adjusted EPS of $2.82. The stock reported an increase of around 5%, to then close the session up by around 3.5%.

You may also like

Stellantis completes acquisition of aiMotive for automated driving

Caimian丨Tapai Group: The 10 million trust products subscribed...

Investing in renewable sources with energy crowdfunding

BOSS Zhipin completes dual primary listing on the...

ComoNexT, the academy restarts with an occupancy rate...

UniCredit launches the new 100% Protected Cash Collect...

Longi Green Energy: It is only a matter...

Wall Street: futures up, there is the assistance...

CIVIC Brand Night Burning Engine kicks off the...

Central Bank: Guide financial institutions to support real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy