Positive sentiment on the global stock markets, after the leap of Wall Street, which closed the session on the eve with a sharp rise: the Dow Jones jumped over 500 points, the S&P rose by 1.49%, the Nasdaq by 1 .54%.

The buys were supported by the enthusiasm for the quarterly from Nike, which supported the hope, among the operators, that the quarterly season of Corporate America will be better than expected.

“We are a bit oversold and I think the market was looking for an excuse to rally: an excuse that came with the numbers from Nike and FedEx – commented Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research – I wonder really, however, if the hikes are to last”.

Asian stock markets were up, with the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange closing up 0.46%. The Hong Kong stock exchange did much better, jumping by 2.24%, against the negative trend of the Shanghai stock exchange (-0.43%).

Sydney up 0.53%, while the Seoul Stock Exchange closed up more than 1%.

On Wall Street, futures were up slightly, from +0.18% in Dow Jones futures, to +0.26% in S&P 500 futures to +0.29% in Nasdaq futures.

Returning to yesterday’s session on Wall Street, in addition to Nike, which jumped over +15%, purchases on FedEx.

The accounts of both giants have shifted the attention of operators to fears related to the recession at the start of the US corporate budget season.

Tesla is also among the protagonists, after the strong loss of 8% reported in the session on the eve, which caused the prices of the electric car giant managed and founded by Elon Musk to fall to the new low of the last 52 weeks. Yesterday, TSLA stock failed to rally again, closing slightly lower.

Big star of the Wall Street session Nike, which announced that, in the three months ended Nov. 30, related to its fiscal second quarter, it had net income of $1.33 billion, or 85 cents per share, compared to $1 34 billion, or 83 cents a share, for the same period last year. EPS of 85 cents was well above consensus expectations of 64 cents per share.

Revenue came in at $13.32 billion, doing much better than the $12.57 billion estimate. In addition to beating estimates, Nike’s revenue jumped 17% from $11.36 billion in the same period of 2021.

Turning to FedEx, the international shipping giant reported revenue of $22.8 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, down from $23.5 billion in the same period a year ago and below the analyst goal of $23.7 billion. However, adjusted earnings per share of $3.18 per share were better than consensus expectations of adjusted EPS of $2.82. The stock reported an increase of around 5%, to then close the session up by around 3.5%.