Retail investors aren’t particularly worried about the 2023 stock trend. This is what emerges from a survey that was conducted by the London-based analysis and investment platform Finimize.

The majority of retail investors interviewed, reports CNBC referring to the results of the survey, intend to invest the same amount of money in stocks as this year, or even more, despite inflation.

Most traders (72%) focus on individual stocks, with 64% willing to bet on Big Techs such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet-Google and Meta (formerly Facebook).